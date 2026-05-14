Xi Jinping Meets with US President Trump in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, expressing a desire for cooperation. Both sides acknowledged their willingness to work together, with Trump referring to Xi as his 'friend' and Xi describing the visit as 'historic' and the 'most important relationship' in the world.

China 's President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, expressing a desire for cooperation. Trump referred to Xi as his 'friend,' while Xi described the visit as 'historic' and the 'most important relationship' in the world.

In the Taiwan dispute, Xi was unyielding and issued a warning to Washington. Xi emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship between China and the US during the reception on Thursday evening. He said that mutual respect was the foundation for a stable relationship between the two countries. Both China and the US would benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation, Xi added.

Xi also mentioned that the 'great rejuvenation of China' and the 'Make America Great Again' movement were in harmony. Trump highlighted the long-standing exchange between China and the US and emphasized the shared values of hard work, courage, and success among the people of both countries. He said that the 'great rejuvenation of China' and the 'Make America Great Again' movement were in harmony.

Trump also mentioned that China had expressed interest in purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft and that he believed it would create many jobs in the US. Analysts had expected more aircraft to be purchased, and the stock price of Boeing dropped after the announcement. It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be visiting China soon.

Trump mentioned that China had expressed interest in purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft and that he believed it would create many jobs in the US. Analysts had expected more aircraft to be purchased, and the stock price of Boeing dropped after the announcement. It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be visiting China soon. Trump mentioned that China had expressed interest in purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft and that he believed it would create many jobs in the US.

Analysts had expected more aircraft to be purchased, and the stock price of Boeing dropped after the announcement. It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be visiting China soon. Trump mentioned that China had expressed interest in purchasing 200 Boeing aircraft and that he believed it would create many jobs in the US. Analysts had expected more aircraft to be purchased, and the stock price of Boeing dropped after the announcement.

It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be visiting China soon





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