Wild scenes at a middle school in the Pongau - police intervention and interrogations

A chaotic incident occurred at a mid-range school in the Pongau, Austria, where police officers pushed and took children involved in a suspected threat of a massacre. Some parents expressed concern about the future safety of the students.

At a mid-range school in the Pongau, chaotic scenes were reported. Suddenly, police officers entered a school event , pushing and taking two children. Previously, one of the two threatened to commit a massacre with his colleague.

The classmates also reported this to the principal, who said goodbye to the police. Among the parents, the incident caused worried reactions. Although the principal assured that no one was ever in danger, some parents were pondering what would happen if the two boys returned to school





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Middle School In The Pongau Police Intervention School Event School Security Parents' Concern

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