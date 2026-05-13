Salkefalke-Projekt: Austrian Power Grid vermeidet Aussterben durch innovative Nisthilfe für Greifvögel

Das Projekt der Austrian Power Grid zeigt, wie künstliche Brutkästen künstliche Brutplätze schaffen und wie Greifvögel gedeiht. Auch Ornithologen sehen die Vorteile und schätzen die Umsetzbarkeit.

Der Würge- oder Salkefalke galt in Österreich als beinahe ausgestorben. Durch ein ambitioniertes Projekt der Austrian Power Grid ist dieser Greifvogel wieder vermehrt heimisch. Auf Strommasten in 60 Meter Höhe wurden speziell konstruierte Nisthilfen angebracht.

Die Zahl der Brutpaare von zwei bis vier Brutpaaren um 1970 ist auf aktuell 59 (2025) gestiegen. Der Sakerfalke gilt als einer der seltensten Greifvogelarten Europas. Die Kinderstuben in 60 Metern Höhe werden offenbar gut angenommen: "Rund zwei Drittel der heimischen Population brüten heute im Leitungsnetz", erklärte der Betreiber des österreichischen Übertragungsnetzes in einer Aussendung. In nunmehr über 100 Nisthilfen sind bisher rund 850 Jungfalken flügge geworden, weiß APG-Vorstandssprecher Gerhard Christiner





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Austrian Power Grid Salkefalke Greifvogel Nisthilfen Künstliche Brutkästen Umscheltosser Ornithologen

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