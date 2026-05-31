Redmi Pad 2 9.7: Compact, Affordable, and Versatile

The Redmi Pad 2 9.7 is a compact and affordable entry-level variant of the Redmi Pad 2 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro. It features a large 9.7-inch display, a metal casing, and supports up to 120Hz. The tablet is priced under 200 Euros, which is unusual for a device with a metal casing, 2K display, and 120Hz refresh rate. The question is whether it offers sufficient everyday usability for this price. The tablet measures 226.51 x 147.97 x 7.4mm and weighs 406 grams, making it lightweight enough to hold for extended periods. The display has a resolution of 2.048 x 1.280 pixels in a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports up to 120Hz, providing a smoother browsing and video watching experience. The Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 processor with up to 500 nits of brightness and 600 nits in outdoor mode is used. The tablet also has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly, reducing eye strain. However, it has limitations in terms of performance and battery life. Nevertheless, it is a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly tablet.

Das Redmi Pad 2 9.7 ist eine kompakte und preisgünstige Einstiegsvariante des Redmi Pads 2 und Redmi Pad 2 Pro. Es hat ein großes 9,7-Zoll- Display , ein Metallgehäuse und unterstützt bis zu 120 Hertz.

Das Tablet ist für unter 200 Euro erhältlich, was für ein Gerät mit Metallgehäuse, 2K-Display und 120-Hertz-Bildschirm ungewöhnlich niedrig erscheint. Die Frage ist, ob es für diesen Preis Alltagstauglichkeit bietet. Das Tablet misst 226,51 x 147,97 x 7,4 Millimeter und wiegt 406 Gramm, was leicht genug ist, um längere Zeit in der Hand gehalten zu werden. Das Display hat eine Auflösung von 2.048 x 1.280 Pixeln im 16:10-Format und unterstützt bis zu 120 Hertz, was die Bedienung flüssiger macht.

Im Inneren arbeitet der Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 mit bis zu 500 Nits typischer Helligkeit und 600 Nits im Outdoor-Modus. Das Tablet hat TÜV-Rheinland-Zertifizierungen für Low Blue Light, Flicker Free und Circadian Friendly. Es bietet jedoch Grenzen in der Leistung und Akkuleistung. Für die Zielgruppe ist es jedoch ein gutes Einsteiger-Tablet





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Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Compact Affordable Versatile Display Metal Casing Performance Battery Life Low Blue Light Flicker Free Circadian Friendly

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