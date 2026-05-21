Queen Elizabeth II. designated Prince Andrew as the successor to her cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, for the position of British Trade Commissioner. The appointment of Prince Andrew to the position of British Trade Commissioner was a crucial role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II. in her decision-making process.

Queen Elizabeth II. nominated Prince Andrew as successor to her cousin, Prince Edward, of Kent, for the post of British Trade Commissioner. Following the appointment of Prince Andrew to the position of Trade Commissioner for the British Government, the late Queen Elizabeth II. played an important role.

This can be deduced from the first documents published by the British Government regarding the appointment of Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The younger brother of King Charles III, aged 77, was temporarily arrested in February in the course of the scandal surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The suspicion: In his former role as Trade Commissioner, he may have passed on sensitive information to Epstein. The investigation is ongoing.

The 66-year-old was expelled from his official role in the Royal Family, all titles and honors were revoked from him. The wish of Queen Elizabeth II. , to have Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as Trade Commissioner, which is often referred to as her favorite son, is indicated in a letter to the Foreign Office dated 2000. According to this document, it is of great importance to him that Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor occupies a 'prominent role in promoting national interests'.

It is the desire of the Queen 'that Duke of York' should take over the role of Duke of Kent as Trade Commissioner. His cousin, Prince Edward, had previously represented the British Trade Interests Abroad. King Charles III and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, attend the Order of St Michael and St George service in the St Paul's Cathedral.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, held the position of British Trade Attaché for a long time and was hence the predecessor of Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In the documents, the Trade Secretary Chris Bryant does not mention any form of security check before the assumption of his mandate. There is also no mention that this was taken into account hereto.

This is understandable since the appointment of Prince Andrew was nothing more than a continuation of the royal nomination of the position. Until now, 41 pages have been published, which reveal individual characteristics of the former Prince Andrew.

For example, from a letter of a foreign service official of the time, it emerges that he tends to 'highly developed countries'. It is also mentioned that Andrew did not want to golf in the foreign countries, this was seen as a private affair by him.

In addition, Mountbatten Windsor was engaged in a multi-annual easterly journey as a special envoy for matters to the world. The 'prince' and Epstein were very close friends for years. Epstein, who operated a multi-year international pædophilic abuse ring to which many people were victims, also included his victim Giuffre, who passed away. Giuffre accused Andrew of having abused her on several occasions, including when she was underage.

Prince Andrew denies the accusations, but a civil case in the US against Giuffre ended with a settlement reported to be several million dollars. [Details of the accusation of Giuffre with Andrew.





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