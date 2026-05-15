Majority of Austrians and Poles Oppose US Military Presence, While Majority in France, Germany, Spain and Italy See US as Competitor or Threat

A survey conducted by the Democracy Perception Index found that a majority of Austrians (68.9%) and Poles (51%) are against a permanent US military presence in their countries. Sweden, with 70.1%, and Israel, with 48.9%, have the highest opposition to US military presence among EU countries and globally, respectively. The survey also found that a majority of EU countries and several other countries worldwide view the US as a competitor or threat.

Die Mehrheit der Österreicher (68,9 Prozent) ist gegen eine dauerhafte Präsenz US-amerikanischer Truppen im Land, wie eine Umfrage der Democracy Perception Index ergab. Österreich steht damit an zweiter Stelle der ablehnenden EU-Staaten, nur in Schweden sind noch mehr Menschen (70,1 Prozent) gegen eine Stationierung des US-Militärs.

Am anderen Ende des Spektrums steht Polen mit einer Mehrheit an Befürwortern (51 Prozent). Die Mehrheit der EU-Länder spricht sich gegen eine dauerhafte US-Militärpräsenz aus. Auch in Ungarn lehnen dies 68,5 Prozent, der dritthöchste Wert innerhalb der EU, ab.

Zudem sieht die Mehrheit in Frankreich, Deutschland, Spanien und Italien die Vereinigten Staaten entweder als Konkurrenten oder als Bedrohung an. Die Daten untermauern Polens Position als eines der pro-amerikanischsten Länder Europas, kommentierte das Nachrichtenportal Politico in einer Analyse. Mehr als die Hälfte der Polen befürworten eine dauerhafte US-Militärpräsenz, während nur 23 Prozent sich dagegen aussprechen.

Weltweit wurde nur in einer Handvoll Ländern eine starke Zustimmung zu den US-Stützpunkten verzeichnet, wobei Israel mit 48,9 Prozent an Befürwortern (gegenüber 27,7 Prozent Gegnern) weit vorne lag, gefolgt von Südkorea mit 41 Prozent zu 26,6 Prozent und Rumänien mit einem knapperen Ergebnis von 39,8 Prozent zu 37,3 Prozent. Die weltweite Umfrage wurde zwischen März und April in 98 Ländern durchgeführt, darunter 17 EU-Mitgliedstaaten





DiePressecom / 🏆 5. in AT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Military Presence Austria Poles Sweden Israel EU Countries Global Opinion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Integration in Österreich - Herausforderungen und SorgenA journalist discusses the integration challenges faced by Muslims in Austria, comparing their situation to that of earlier immigrant groups and explaining the concerns of some Austrians regarding the rising number of Muslim students, the integration of refugees, and the participation of Muslim women in the workforce.

Read more »

Former Employees of Famous Cultural Institution Accused of Theft, Possible Labor DisputesFormer employees of a renowned cultural institution, identified as the 'Krone+', have allegedly stolen around one million euros between 2024 and 2025, the majority in cash. The institution, connected to the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, has received a forensic audit report. Meanwhile, the Spanish Riding School's scandal is heating up with the announcement that the investigation into former director Alfred Hudler has been dropped, threatening a labor dispute. Alfred Hudler, who recently resigned, was hired by Hudler to replace the previous CFO and address cash flow issues. The incident has affected Austria's World Heritage status, as the affected location is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Read more »

FPÖ-Politiker rechnet mit Endbericht in Dezember, weitere Untersuchungsausschüsse vorbereitetThe FPÖ-Politiker expects the final report to be available in December, and further investigative committees are being prepared, including one on the work of authorities during the Corona pandemic. Another committee is planned, allegedly by other parties, to investigate Russian contacts in Austrian politics. The Nationalrat President's statement about these committees is considered a speculation by FPÖ sources. Parliamentary investigative committees are still being discussed, but no final decisions have been made yet. A majority vote is required for the establishment of such a committee, and the current coalition partners of the ÖVP must also agree.

Read more »

KMU-Krise:despite initial recovery signs, Austrian SMEs remain in a fragile state of stabilizationDespite some initial recovery signs, the business climate barometer for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Austria has remained largely negative, with the majority of surveyed companies expecting a pessimistic future.

Read more »