Long Weekend Ahead on Austrian Roads

The long weekend is approaching and with it comes the risk of long traffic jams on Austrian highways. The combination of holiday and business traffic during certain stretches of the Autobahn will cause long delays. Stiff opposition is targeted towards the classic north-south connections where holiday and business traffic will fight for every road inch. Below you'll find a breakdown of the key congestion areas.

Rund um das lange Pfingstwochenende drohen wieder einmal lange Blechlawinen auf den Autobahnen. Wann und auf welchen Straßen es besonders voll wird. Pfingsten wird wieder zur Geduldsprobe auf Österreichs Straßen.

Während viele das lange Wochenende für Kurztrips oder Tagesausflüge nutzen, starten warnt vor einem der staureichsten Wochenenden des Jahres. Besonders betroffen sind einmal mehr die klassischen Nord-Süd-Verbindungen, wo sich Urlaubsverkehr und Berufsverkehr regelrecht überlagern. Das sind die Stau-Hotspots. Schon am Freitag wird es eng.

Viele starten direkt nach der Arbeit ins verlängerte Wochenende – entsprechend drohen massive Verzögerungen auf den Stadtausfahrten rund um die großen Ballungsräume. Wer kann, sollte hier flexible Abfahrtszeiten einplanen





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Traffic Jams Austrian Summer Long Weekend Road Congestion Motorway Summer Break Road Delays

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