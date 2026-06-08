Jugendkriminalität in Döbling steigt: Bezirk und Innenministerium verstärken Zusammenarbeit

Der Wiener Bezirk Döbling verzeichnet einen Anstieg bei Raub- und Eigentumsdelikten, häufig begangen von Jugendlichen unter 14 Jahren. Bezirkspolitik und Innenministerium reagieren mit intensified Polizeipräsenz und fordern Lösungen vom Justizministerium.

Auch Döbling , traditionally considered one of Vienna's safest districts, is currently grappling with a noticeable rise in youth crime, particularly involving offenders under the age of 14.

Recent crime statistics have sparked concern, revealing that the number of reported robberies has surged from 9 to 29 cases in a half-year comparison, while burglary-related thefts increased from 48 to 55. This troubling trend was the focal point of a recent working meeting between District Mayor Daniel Resch (ÖVP), Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), and Vienna Police Vice-President Dieter Csefan, who also heads the special task force on youth crime.

Although the overall number of relevant criminal offenses within the Döbling police command area (covering the 18th and 19th districts) has remained stable, a significant shift in the nature of these crimes is evident, with a growing proportion being robberies and property-related offenses. A notable spike was observed in March and April 2026. Investigators attribute this development primarily to a group of repeat offenders, many of whom are still below the age of criminal responsibility.

In response, the Vienna police have intensified patrols and conducted targeted checks, leading to several arrests, though investigations continue. District Mayor Resch praised the excellent cooperation with the police and the ongoing exchange with schools, which is set to be further intensified in the coming weeks. He thanked Interior Minister Karner and Police Vice-President Csefan for their commitment to sustaining high police visibility and adding focused operations in Döbling.

However, Resch also highlighted the urgent need for effective measures to address very young offenders, stressing that perpetrators are becoming increasingly younger. While police efforts have yielded successes, he called on the Ministry of Justice to quickly develop solutions to tackle intensively criminal children under 14, who currently fall outside standard punitive frameworks





Heute_at / 🏆 2. in AT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Döbling Jugendkriminalität Raub Einbruch Wiener Polizei Gerhard Karner Daniel Resch Intensivtäter Strafunmündigkeit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alkolenker (34) in St. Aegidi mit 3,22 Promille gestopptBEZIRK SCHÄRDING. Von der Polizei gestoppt werden konnte Samstagnacht kurz vor Mitternacht ein sturzbetrunkener Autofahrer in der Gemeinde St. Aegidi (Bezirk Schärding).

Read more »

Schwerer Crash zwischen Motorrad und PKW in AndrichsfurtANDRICHSFURT. Ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall zwischen einem Motorrad und einem PKW hat sich am vergangenen Dienstagnachmittag in Andrichsfurt (Bezirk Ried im Innkreis) ereignet.

Read more »

Wanderer (47) half Ziege: stürzte dabei selbst abEin 47-Jähriger und eine 40-Jährige waren am Sonntagvormittag im Kärntner Bezirk Völkermarkt am Berg unterwegs. Und als der 47-Jährige einer Ziege ...

Read more »

Einkaufsstraße wird nachts zu „Obdachlosenmeile“Der 6. Bezirk hat nicht nur mit Auswirkungen rund um das Suchthilfezentrum Jedmayer zu kämpfen, sondern auch mit Obdachlosen, die täglich auf der ...

Read more »