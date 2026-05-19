Italian Retailer Showgame Starts GTA 6 Pre-Orders at 69,99 Euro, Surprising Many

A German electronic news platform reports that an Italian retailer named Showgame has started pre-orders for the new Rockstar Games title 'GTA 6' at 69,99 EUR. This price has raised eyebrows as it seems lower than expected. The current track record of the company and the content leaking from different entities suggest an early start of the pre-order period.

GTA 6 kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden. Ein italienischer Händler namens Showgame hat den Vorverkauf für den neuen Open-World-Hit von Rockstar Games gestartet und sorgt hauptsächlich mit dem Preis für Aufsehen.

Der Händler bietet GTA 6 in der Standard-Version für die PS5 sowie Xbox Series X und S an. Überraschend dabei: Der Preis liegt bei lediglich 69,99 Euro. Zuvor war in einigen Berichterstattung spekuliert worden, dass Rockstar Games für den Nachfolger von GTA 5 möglicherweise mehr als 100 Euro verlangen könnte





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GTA 6 Showgame Pre-Order Price Alienware Xbox Series X/S Pre-Order Period

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