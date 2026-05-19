The influential Standing Body has started a self-destructive process. Several factions are backing a motion for a new election against President Johannes Steinhart. They plan to install a new third President to tilt the balance in favor of their faction. They are setting aside their differences, fueled by the conflict between President Steinhart and Prof. Dr. Thomas Szekeres. The Executive Board's session today, 9th June 2023, will witness the next phase in this series of power struggles, potentially leading the Austrian Medical Association to a new election. However, the article mentions important details regarding the removal of the Chamber's chief administrative officer, B., and the ongoing conflict between the two factions. It gives insights into the connection between Prof. Dr. Thomas Szekeres, his nationalist group, and their alliance Movements for Physicians. It seems that President Steinhart even made use of swarms of bees for propaganda purposes and was also seen in collaboration with political representatives like former Minister of Interior Peter F. Rosin.

Die einflussreiche Standesvertretung zerlegt sich selbst: Mehrere Fraktionen unterstützen einen Neuwahlantrag gegen Präsident Johannes Steinhart. Sie wollen einen dritten Vizepräsidenten einsetzen, um die Mehrheit im Präsidium zu kippen.

Die "Koalition der Ruhe", die innerhalb der Wiener Ärztekammer seit 2023 für Frieden gesorgt hatte, ist Geschichte. Der nächste Akt im Drama der Standesvertretung wird bei der heutigen Vorstandssitzung am Abend aufgeführt: Thomas Szekeres, Anführer seiner gleichnamigen, SPÖ-nahen Liste und einst selbst Ärztekammerpräsident, wird mit dem amtierenden Präsidenten Johannes Steinhart von der ÖVP-nahen "Vereinigung" brechen.

Zehn Monate vor der Ärztekammerwahl kommt es nun zu einem gnadenlos geführten Machtkampf, bei dem sich die beiden ausgefuchsten Standesvertreter nichts schenken und der die Interessenvertretung lähmen könnte





profilonline / 🏆 1. in AT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zwingungsver Modificarea Wiener Ärztekammer President Johannes Steinhart Thomas Szekeres Rechtfertigung Für শিক্ষা-Thinktank Kamerabüro Entblockt \Med In Austria\ Wat Estaria Yo Kammerintern Drcittag Und Dr. Benjamin Glaser

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wiener Festwochen: first music theater by Milo Rau under direction receives UraufführungThe Wiener Festwochen have premiered the first of them commissioned music theater to Brigitta Muntendorf, which was described at the premiere as intensively captivating. The audience was first received in the Odeon, where already intoxicating beats were danced on the free space between the towering steel girders, which reached up to the ceiling. These were densely inhabited by technicians and musicians weaving a constantly intensifying sound landscape, which would soon be shared by the audience. However, the dance in "The Day Before" turned out to be a dance on the edge of a cliff. A war was looming over this immersive music theater of Brigitta Muntendorf, two main actresses full of presence (very present: Sofia Jernberg and Margaux Marielle-Trehoüart) speaking, singing and narrating amidst the standing audience from the war. Ideas from the French philosopher Simone Weill and the Greek myth of Lias emerge throughout their texts and images. The directors and authors - Christine Jatahy and Rosa Montero - illustrate mechanisms of violence and war, of power and humiliation, of male narcissism and female impotence. Violence and war are like a spiral, is the principal analysis - heroism is in this coded to masculinity. A female perspective should that break. The sonic environments built by Brigitta Muntendorf are a hybrid of analog and digital. Spoken and sung live words (exciting also: girls of the Landesjugendchor) were thrown, scratched and clapped on the soundboard, while simultaneously digital loops overlapped the individual layers. A daring mix, but not to be missed.

Read more »

Wien als Austragungsstadt: Erfolgreiche Song-Contest-Woche und Auswirkungen auf den TourismusThis news article discusses the successful hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Vienna and its impact on tourism and the city's image. The article highlights the high hotel occupancy rates, the international appeal of the event, and the potential long-term benefits for the city's tourism industry and cultural standing.

Read more »

Dänische Behörde geht von toter Wal-Ärmel seit längerer Zeit ausThe Danish authorities believe that the whale has been dead for at least a week, while Germany is trying to evaluate a transmitter found on its body, which was controversial due to its transport and the circumstances of its release. The deceased whale is expected to stay in Danish waters near Anholt, according to a spokesperson for the environment ministry. Details about the cause of death are still unclear.

Read more »

Italienische Taucher Condolences to Malediven over Tragedy That Killed Them All - Details Emerge on Body RecoveriesThe news details a tragic event involving five Italian divers attempting to explore a cave in a depth of up to 60 meters in the Maledivian archipelago. They met with a fatal accident, and all five ended up dying. A body was found at the entrance of the cave, while three more bodies were presumed to be within the cave, from which rescue attempts ended tragically. This news comes with an update on the location where the bodies of the missing divers are expected to be found. It is stated that four divers, a 51-year-old woman from Genoa, her 22-year-old daughter, a 31-year-old researcher, and a 31-year-old diver, were found.

Read more »