Harmonious Influencer Visits a Wedding in Istanbul, Despite Concerns

Despite the controversy surrounding the attendance of an influential online personality on the MV Hondius, despite fears about the potential spread of a serious viral disease, he attends a wedding, drawing public attention and raising questions about responsible behavior.

Der Kapitän des von Hantaviren betroffenen Kreuzfahrtschiffs MV Hondius, Jan Dobrogowski, verkündete den ersten Todesfall vor fast einem Jahr. Zuvor hatte er versichert, der Mann sei eines natürlichen Todes gestorben und nicht ansteckend gewesen. frühe Diskussionen.

Kurz nachdem Ruhi Çenet, ein Influencer auf der'MV Hondius', zurückgekehrt war, besuchte er eine Hochzeit in Istanbul, das Foto von dem passanten zeigte sich stark im Netz. Viele Nutzer fragten sich, ob Menschen mit möglichem Kontakt zum gefährlichen Virusausbruch überhaupt eine solche Feier besuchen sollten, da Çenet und die anderen Passagiere und Crewmitglieder der'MV Hondius' waren, auf die derzeit wegen mehrerer Todesfällen ermittelt wird.

Insgesamt waren laut Berichten 147 Passagiere und Crewmitglieder an Bord, und mindestens drei Menschen starben inzwischen im Zusammenhang mit dem Hantavirus-Ausbruch





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MV Hondius Ruhi Çenet Hantavirus Influencer Wedding Social Network Proliferation Responsible Behavior

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