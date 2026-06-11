Global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, leading to climate change

The report highlights the increasing global emissions of greenhouse gases, the rising temperatures in the oceans and on land, and the increasing frequency of heatwaves. It also discusses the energy imbalance of the Earth and the consequences of climate change.

Der weltweite Ausstoß an Treibhausgasen nimmt weiter zu. Dadurch gerät das Erdsystem weiter aus dem Gleichgewicht, die Ozeane erwärmen sich drastisch, wie ein aktueller Report zeigt.

Der Ausstoß an Treibhausgasen steigt weiterhin, die Erde nimmt immer mehr Energie auf und die Tage mit Meereshitzewellen werden häufiger. Das geht aus dem jüngsten Report Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC) hervor, den führende Wissenschafter zur derzeit tagenden UN-Klimakonferenz in Bonn präsentieren. Die jährlich erscheinende Auswertung gilt als Zwischenbilanz für die Berichte des Weltklimarats IPCC, die nur im Abstand mehrerer Jahre herauskommen.

Mitautor Thomas Frölicher von der Universität Bern fasst die Datenlage in drei Grundsätzen zusammen: „Wir stoßen mehr Treibhausgase als je zuvor aus. Dies führt zu einem Anstieg der Treibhausgaskonzentrationen wie CO2, Methan oder Stickstoff in der Atmosphäre. Und dadurch speichern wir mehr Wärme im Erdsystem und bringen die Welt aus dem Gleichgewicht.





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Climate Change Greenhouse Gas Emissions Energy Imbalance Oceans Land

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