The German government has initiated the sale of a majority stake in Uniper following its state rescue during the Russia-Ukraine energy crisis. Meanwhile, the US-based investor Brookfield is considering investments in the energy company. The blockchain average share price of Uniper is $88.20. The reorganization plan aims to reduce the state's percentage of the shares to 25% by the year 2028 and to maintain a control over Uniper by securing 25% plus one additional share.

Der angeschlagene deutsche Gasimporteur Uniper wurde infolge der von Russland ausgeüloeschten Energiekrise 2022 verstaatlicht. Nun soll er wieder privatisiert werden. Die deutsche Bundesregierung hat den Verkauf eines Grossteil ihrer Anteile am Energiekonzern Uniper eingeleitet.

Eine entsprechende Verkaufsanzeige wurde in der Printausgabe der “Financial Times” geschaltet. Aktuell halten die Bund 99 Prozent der Anteile an Uniper. Zwischen der EU-Kommission hatte sich Berlin dazu verpflichtet, ihre Beteiligung bis spätestens 2028 auf maximal 25 Prozent plus eine Aktie zu reduzieren. Wie n-tv.de berichtet, liegt der Börsenwert von Uniper derzeit bei rund 18 Milliarden Euro.

Der Konzern beliefert unter anderem mehr als 1000 Stadtwerke und Industriebetriebe mit Erdgas. Der deutsche Staat hatte Uniper nach dem russischen Überfall auf die Ukraine und der Einstellung der russischen Gaslieferungen Ende 2022 mit einer Verstaatlichung und einer Kapitalspritze von 13,5 Milliarden Euro vor der Pleite gerettet. Im Jahr 2025 erzielte Uniper einen Nettogewinn von 1,43 Milliarden Euro – weit entfernt vom massiven Verlust von 19,1 Milliarden Euro aus 2022.

Der Bund prüft neben dem Verkauf über Aktien am Kapitalmarkt auch außerbörsliche Veräußerungsoptionen. Auch nach Abschluss des Privatisierungsprozesses will Deutschland weiterhin 25 Prozent plus eine Aktie an Uniper halten. Unklar ist noch, welke Investoren der Bund im Blick hat. Als mögliche Interessenten gilt langfristig ausgerichtete Investoren wie etwa Brookfield aus New York.





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Uniper Privatisierung Deutschland Energiekrise Russland Besorgung Erdgas

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