Freediving: Martina Weitenthaler's Journey Amidst Adventure, Boundaries, and Breathtaking Achievements

Martina Weitenthaler's journey to freediving is a journey of self-discovery, exploration, and overcoming. From facing disability doubts to plunging into new depths, this journey taught her the importance of self-awareness and introspection. This sport offers a space for self-expression and inner peace, and she found this when she was pushed by her fear to dive deeper and deeper.

Martina Weitenthaler always loved water as a child and doubled as a mother who discovered the pleasure of freediving through a Netflix documentary - and decided to go to the World Championships .

Today she shares her insights on the thrill of this uncharted territory and the imperative of paying attention to one's breath in everyday life. Once she reached a depth of 50 to 75 meters, the discomfort became unbearable. At that moment, she remembers consciously drawing breath, and it was that moment when she grounded herself, reminding herself 'I'm diving now. I'm a fish.

' Martina Weitenthaler's freediving fascination lies in the thrill of reaching your limits and pushing them, coupled with the need to discern between the throes of panic and actual danger. In her journey, she found her calling as a freediver after watching the Netflix documentary 'The Deepest Breath.

' Despite facing skepticism from herself and others, she embarked on her freediving journey, which led her to laying down a new Austrian record of 163 meters. Currently, she is preparing for the first World Championships, which she plans on attending





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Freediving Martina Weitenthaler Blinded By Panic Vs Actual Living Danger World Championships Challenges Addressed In Freediving

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