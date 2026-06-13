Die FPÖ setzt den Begriff "Remigration" bewusst in den Mittelpunkt ihrer politischen Kampagne. Nach einem Ordnungsruf für die Verwendung des Wortes im Parlament wirft Clubchef Herbert Kickl den Regierungsparteien vor, durch Sprachregulierung von der eigentlichen Migrationsproblematik abzulenken. Mit einem provokativen Song und einer Kundgebung will die Partei zeigen, dass Remigration etwas Positives sei, und macht dabei insbesondere die ÖVP für mangelnde Fortschritte verantwortlich.

In einer intensiven Debatte surrounding the controversial term " Remigration ", FPÖ -Clubchef Herbert Kickl has sharply criticized the ruling coalition's approach to immigration and repatriation policies. The dispute centers on a decision by National Council President Doris Bures to continue sanctioning the use of the word " Remigration " in parliamentary proceedings, a move that Kickl dismisses as absurd and an attempt by "self-appointed language police" to suppress free speech.

He argues that the term, derived from German, simply means "return migration" and is perfectly legitimate. To assert its positive connotation, the FPÖ launched a YouTube video titled "Airbert One - Der Remigrationssong" on its FPÖ-TV channel. The song includes lines such as "The 'Airbert One' takes off, the problem cases are on board," directly targeting illegal immigrants and criminal elements.

Kickl also accused the ÖVP of拖延 and indecision on the issue, stating that under ÖVP's responsibility for security, meaningful remigration efforts will not happen. The party will further promote the theme at its major Volksfest on Stephansplatz on June 20, marking the FPÖ's 70th birthday, where plush "Airbert One" toys will be distributed. The event will feature musical performances by Die Grubertaler, Ursprung Buam, Udo Wenders, Hannah, John Otti Band, and Roberto Blanco.

The FPÖ frames "Remigration" as a necessary solution for Austrians who have suffered since the 2015 illegal mass migration, positioning itself as the only force willing to address the issue decisively





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Remigration FPÖ Herbert Kickl Sprachdebatte Migration ÖVP SPÖ Nationalrat Doris Bures Volksfest Stephansplatz

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