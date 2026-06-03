Former Meta Manager Sarah Wynn-Williams Faces Legal Threats and Silence

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former high-ranking manager at Meta, has written about her experiences at the company in her memoir 'Careless People.' She alleges that Meta promoted hate and social polarization and is responsible for genocide and persecution of minorities. She also criticizes the company's decision to develop its own censorship system to avoid censorship in China. Meta denies these allegations.

Sarah Wynn-Williams , eine ehemalige Managerin bei Meta ( Facebook ), hat in ihren Memoiren "Careless People" detailliert über ihre Zeit bei der Firma geschrieben. Seitdem drohen ihr die Anwälte des Konzerns und belegen sie mit einem massiven Maulkorb.

Wynn-Williams wirft Meta vor, Hass und gesellschaftliche Polarisierung zu fördern und für Genozide und die Verfolgung von Minderheiten verantwortlich zu machen. Ihre eigene Rolle spielt sie dabei herunter. Auf dem Literaturfestival "Hay on Wye" in Großbritannien wollte sie über ihr Buch sprechen, doch das wussten die Meta-Anwälte zu verhindern und fluteten sie mit Klagsdrohungen. Ende 2025 drohen ihr Strafzahlungen in Höhe von 50.000 Dollar für jede Zuwiderhandlung. Ihre Anwälte empfahlen ihr daher, von jeglichen Äußerungen abzusehen





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