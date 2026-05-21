Employees take over tasks due to AI, but unemployment rate not rising

The workforce is taking over tasks that used to be done by machines or employees.

Unternehmen benötigen ihre Kundschaft immer mehr, selbst jene Arbeit zu verrichten, für die sie bezahlen. Das kann möglicherweise mehr Jobs kosten als die KI. Ein britisches Magazin warned letzte Woche vor einem massiven und unmittelbar bevorstehenden Arbeitsplatzverlust, weil die durch künstliche Intelligenz ersetzt würden.

In der Vergangenheit haben solche Ängste immer gegeben und sich letztendlich als unberechtigt herausgestellt. Stattdessen sehen wir eine andere Entwicklung, die wirtschaftliche Forschung wenig erforscht ist. Viele Arbeitgeber werden die Arbeit in Unternehmen nicht durch künstliche Intelligenz ersetzten, sondern durch natürliche Intelligenz der Kunden





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Workforce Employees Artificial Intelligence Natural Intelligence Tasks Jobs

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