Despite Eurofighter Disaster, Deals for Accompanying Arms Purchases Still Lured

Despite the Eurofighter disaster, economic representatives have been pushing for the possibility of accompanying deals in military purchases. The government allowed it in 2025 for the acquisition of "Leonardo" jets, but now there is silence. The lobbying coup was of a special class: since mid-2024, economic representatives had been pushing for this, first behind the scenes and then in front of them, making it possible for accompanying deals to be made in connection with military purchases.

Lange drängten Wirtschaftsvertreter darauf, dass es trotz des Eurofighter-Desasters wieder Begleit-Deals bei Rüstungskäufen geben soll. Die Regierung ermöglichte das dann 2025 bei der Beschaffung von "Leonardo" Jets – doch nun herrscht Funkstille.

Es war ein Lobbying-Coup der Sonderklasse: Spätestens seit Mitte 2024 hatten sich Wirtschaftsvertreter zunächst hinter, dann auch vor den Kulissen dafür stark gemacht, dass es in Zusammenhang mit Rüstungsbeschaffungen wieder sogenannte Gegengeschäfte geben darf. Und siehe da: Trotz der zwei Jahrzehnte dauernden, hochnotpeinlichen Aufarbeitung des Eurofighter-Desasters und trotz eines offiziellen Bannspruchs gegen korruptionsanfällige Begleit-Deals durch einen früheren Verteidigungsminister schafften es Interessensvertreter von Wirtschaft und Industrie schließlich doch.

Im Zuge der Beschaffung von zwölf M-346-Kampfjets des italienischen Herstellers "Leonardo" für das Bundesheer um insgesamt rund 1,5 Milliarden Euro soll es "industrielle Kooperationen" geben – und zwar im stattlichen Ausmaß von 400 Millionen Euro. Das Wirtschaftsministerium schloss Ende November 2025 im Zuge des Jet-Kaufs durch das Verteidigungsressort einen entsprechenden Vertrag mit den Italienern. Wirtschaftsminister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) freute sich über eine Stärkung der heimischen Industrie.

Doch wer gedacht hätte, dass nun alle Dämme brechen und gute Geschäfte am laufenden Band unter Dach und Fach gebracht würden, irrt. Man hört: Das alles soll nicht so recht abheben.profil fragte beim Wirtschaftsministerium (BMWET) nach, ob man davon ausgehen könne, dass bisher noch gar nichts von den angepeilten 400 Millionen Euro erreicht wurde. Die Antwort: "Der Austausch über erste Projekte geschieht laufend, einiges ist aber bereits in Anbahnung.

". Das klingt leicht kryptisch, deutet jedoch darauf hin, dass sich bisher tatsächlich nichts Zählbares ergeben haben dürfte. Anders gefragt: Wie viele Kooperationen wurden bereits abgeschlossen?

"Zu konkreten Vertragsabschlüssen zwischen Leonardo und österreichischen Unternehmen" könne "keine Auskunft gegeben werden", teilt das BMWET mit. Diese würden nämlich "ausschließlich in der Verantwortung und unternehmerischen Autonomie von Leonardo liegen". Das BMWET mache Leonardo "auf die Stärken und Potenziale österreichischer Unternehmen und Forschungsinstitutionen aufmerksam, die in den relevanten Bereichen tätig" seien, und es informiere "österreichische Unternehmen über Leonardo als möglichen Kooperationspartner". Das Ministerium wählte jedoch nicht die Aufträge aus





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