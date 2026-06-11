The ongoing debate on the traditional Singvulture hunting in Austria has intensified with conflicting views on the practice's legality, ethics, and impact on bird populations. While some proponents argue that the practice can continue as long as bird populations remain stable, the Austrian Society for Animal Welfare (ÖTV) sees it as untragbar and unethically. The UNESCO has also included the practice in its list of endangered species, despite the lack of a ban by authorities. The planned amendment to the Austrian Art Protection Act aims to legalize the practice and make future approvals less vulnerable to challenges. However, the Austrian Society for Animal Welfare sees this as an attempt to legalize the practice and protect it from future changes. The Austrian government has been criticized for its stance on the issue, with the Austrian Society for Animal Welfare calling for a ban on the practice and the protection of bird populations based on current scientific and animal welfare standards.

Die Debatte um den traditionellen Singvogelfang in Österreich geht weiter. Während einige Anhänger behaupten, dass etwa 500 Vogelfänger weiterhin tätig sein könnten, da die Vogelbestände stabil bleiben und dadurch nicht gefährdet würden, sieht die Tierschutzorganisation Österreichische Tierschutzverein (ÖTV) die Praxis als untragbar und unethisch an.

Die ÖTV sieht den Versuch, den traditionellen Singvogelfang langfristig rechtlich abzusichern, vor allem kritisch. Die UNESCO hat den Vogelfang trotz der Tierschutzbedenken in ihre Liste aufgenommen, weil die Praxis behördlich nicht verboten ist. Besonders kritisch ist auch die Aussage einiger Förder, dass eine zeitweise Haltung der Vögel in Volieren positive Auswirkungen auf die Population haben könne. Die ÖTV sieht dies kritisch und betont, dass Wildvögel in die Natur gehören und Tierleid keinen Platz im Namen der Tradition haben darf.

Die geplante Novelle der Oberösterreichischen Artenschutzverordnung sieht vor, dass Bewilligungen für den Vogelfang bis zu sechs Jahre gültig sein sollen und nicht an geänderte Rahmenbedingungen angepasst werden müssen. Die ÖTV sieht dies als artenschutzrechtlich untragbar an. Die Landeshauptmann Mag. Thomas Stelzer hat sich gegen den Singvogelfang und die geplante Novelle der Oberösterreichischen Artenschutzverordnung ausgesprochen.

Jede Nachricht macht deutlich, dass Wildvögel in die Natur gehören und Tierleid keinen Platz im Namen der Tradition haben darf. Tradition allein dürfe im 21. Jahrhundert kein unantastbares Recht sein





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Austria Singvulture Hunting Animal Welfare UNESCO Animal Protection Act Bird Populations Tradition Animal Rights

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