Austrian Government Introduces Changes to Road Vehicle Inspection and E-Lading Regulations

The Austrian government has introduced changes to road vehicle inspection and e-lading regulations, aiming to simplify and modernize the process. The changes include extending the interval for §57a-examination, known as the "Pickerl", to align with EU-wide minimum standards. Additionally, the government plans to update the 3-2-1-Regelung for vehicle inspections, reducing the frequency of inspections for new vehicles.

Das sagte Mobilitätsminister Peter Hanke (SPÖ) am Mittwoch nach dem Ministerrat. Erleichterungen sollen es auch für Genehmigungsverfahren im Straßenbau geben. Mit der Intervallverlängerung für die §57a-Begutachtung - umgangssprachlich " Pickerl " - nähert sich Österreich die EU-weiten Mindeststandards von oben.

Der Vorschlag ist Teil jener 160 Entbürokratisierungsmaßnahmen, die Staatssekretär Josef Schellhorn (NEOS) Ende 2025 vorgestellt hatte. Bisher mussten Pkw hierzulande drei Jahre nach der Erstzulassung erstmals kontrolliert werden, danach nochmals nach zwei Jahren und anschließend jährlich (3-2-1-Regelung). In Zukunft soll die erste Begutachtung erst nach vier Jahren erfolgen, danach zunächst alle zwei Jahre und ab dem zehnten Lebensjahr des Fahrzeugs jährlich (4-2-2-2-1-Regelung). Minimalstandard in der EU ist eine erste Kontrolle nach vier Jahren, danach alle zwei Jahre





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Austrian Government Road Vehicle Inspection E-Lading Regulations Pickerl EU-Wide Minimum Standards 3-2-1-Regelung Vehicle Inspections E-Lading Stations Asfinag Rechtssicherheit Nachhaltige Mobilität

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