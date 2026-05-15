Aston Villa secures their place in the Champions League with a 4:2 win over FC Liverpool and passes direct competitor; Virgil van Dijk scores twice for Liverpool, but it lacks two points in Birmingham, with the chance of four points against Premier League on Tuesday, the focus has shifted to Manchester City and the Europa League Final on Wednesday

Vier Tore/Minuten zu Hause - Aston Villa besiegte den FC Liverpool am Freitagabend mit 4:2 und zog damit ein Schritt vor hjá sich um drei Punkte an den direkten Konkurrenten vorbei. Virgil van Dijk erzielte für die „Reds“ zweimal und wirkte frustriert nach der Niederlage im Europa-League-Finale in Istanbul an. Der englische Erstligist spielt jetzt weiter um seinen Platz in der Champions-League und wartet in Birmingham Individuals auf vier Punkte. But Bournemouth kann sich am Tuesday zum Titelkandidaten Manchester City freuen, während SC Freiburg und Aston Villa das Europa-League-Finale in Istanbul bestreiten werden.

Aston Villa celebrates 4:2 win over FC Liverpool and secures their place in the Champions League with three points over the direct competitors; two goals from Virgil van Dijk prove to be an unfortunate outcome for Liverpool in Birmingham, who have to wait for their bogey team to face Manchester City and gain the advantage of four points ahead of them; Aston Villa faces SC Freiburg in the Europa League final on Wednesday and then ManCity in the Premier League next Sunday.

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Football Premier League Champions League Europa League Mancity Bournemouth Virgil Van Dijk Ollie Watkins

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