6 Menschen verletzt bei Messerangriff in Penn Station, New York

Six people were injured in a stabbing incident at the Penn Station, a train station in Manhattan, New York, just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Wenige Tage vor Beginn der Fußball-WM in den USA, Kanada und Mexiko sind am Sonntagabend in der Penn Station , einem Bahnhof im New York er Stadtteil Manhattan, bei einem Messerangriff sechs Menschen verletzt worden.

Laut Angaben von Bürgermeister Zohran Mamdani wurde dabei ein Mensch schwer verletzt, die restlichen Opfer erlitten mittelschwere bzw. leichte Verletzungen. Der mutmaßliche Täter sei festgenommen worden, die Umstände und das Motiv für die Tat waren zunächst unklar. Die New Yorker Feuerwehr hatte zunächst von fünf Stichopfern gesprochen. Mamdani zufolge konnten Sicherheitskräfte der US-Eisenbahngesellschaft Amtrak den Angreifer überwältigen und festzunehmen. Der Verdächtige leide möglicherweise unter schweren psychischen Problemen, heißt es





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Penn Station New York Messerangriff Injured Amtrak FIFA World Cup United States Canada Mexico Stabbing Severe Injuries Middlesex-Severe Injuries Light Injuries Taken Into Custody Mental Health Problems Pennsylvania Station Amtrak New York City New York Police Department New York Fire Department FIFA World Cup 2022 United States Soccer Federation Canada Soccer Association Mexico Soccer Federation

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